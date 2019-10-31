Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram

Like a tall golden goddess she emerges from the ocean. That's how Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi graced my Instagram feed this morning. Wearing a black cutout monokini which she accessories with a long black and gold beaded neck piece, she glowed as she posed under Mauritian sun.

With a sultry look, her famous hair cut and her body highlighted with gold shimmer, she's a vision of strength instead of sexy.

This is type of look could easily be considered a "sexy" shot, but this particular photograph comments nothing but respect.

The unconventional beauty aptly used the words of poet Maya Angelou to caption the image: