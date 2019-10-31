Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram

Like a tall golden goddess she emerges from the ocean. That's how Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi graced my Instagram feed this morning.

Wearing a black cutout monokini which she accessories with a long black and gold beaded neck piece, she glowed as she posed under Mauritian sun. 

With a sultry look, her famous hair cut and her body highlighted with gold shimmer, she's a vision of strength instead of sexy. 

This is type of look could easily be considered a "sexy" shot, but this particular photograph comments nothing but respect. 

The unconventional beauty aptly used the words of poet Maya Angelou to caption the image:

"It’s in the reach of my arms,

The span of my hips,

The stride of my step,

The curl of my lips.

I’m a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That’s me - Maya Angelou"

South African swimwear designer TracyB had a "proud moment" when the leggy model posted the picture.

She reposted the image saying: "Just having a proud moment hey 🙏

Our beautiful #MissSA modeling one of my swimsuits 💕👌💕"

Mauritian makeup artist Renee De Wit who gave her that golden glow, thanked the South African beauty in an Instagram post. 

"Thank you @official_misssa for the wonderful opportunity to work with our beautiful Miss South Africa."