LOOK: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's memorable fashion moments for 2019









Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, takes her first walk as Miss Universe after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage “I think we are the most powerful beings,” said the statuesque Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi moments before she was crowned Miss Universe 2019 at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Monday. From the moment she was crowned Miss South Africa, the beauty who grew up in a small in town in the Eastern Cape has represented our country with such elegance and grace all the way onto the Miss Universe stage where she rightfully won the coveted crown. It’s not only her fierce personality and natural beauty that has us in awe, but the manner in which she carries herself as well. Always immaculately styled. Whether she sizzles in sexy bikinis, is effortlessly chic in casual wear or elegant on any red carpet - Tunzi always turns heads. When she walked onto the Miss Universe stage for her final moment she shined in a gold and silver shimmering beaded dress by Biji La Maison de Couture.

The final three contestants hold hands in the Miss Universe pageant. Picture: Reuters

Biji La Maison de Couture designed her other gowns during the pageant including the white gown with cape detail and black and white sequence patterns on the inside.

As well as the figure-hugging nude gown covered in silver embroidered leaves.

During her visit to Atlanta, Tunzi rocked outfits by some of South Africa’s top designers.

We loved the pink and white shimmering pants suit by couture designer Warrick Gautier.

The designer put her in a blue patterned satin suit she wore in the post when she announced her #HeForShe campaign.

The House of Fabrosanz, a design house in Durban, designed the Indebele print one shoulder midi dress she wore to the crown revealing.

One of her most unforgettable fashion moments was when she graced the runway for the well known SA designer MaXhosa’s show at New York Fashion Week earlier this year in a black and white floor-length dress.

Even off the runway, she made heads turn on the streets of New York. The pink and yellow peplum dress from Khosi Nkosi made a bold statement.

After he win she had this to say on her social media page, “Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it. May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.”

We know that she will continue doing her work in impeccable style.