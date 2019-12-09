“I think we are the most powerful beings,” said the statuesque Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi moments before she was crowned Miss Universe 2019 at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Monday.
From the moment she was crowned Miss South Africa, the beauty who grew up in a small in town in the Eastern Cape has represented our country with such elegance and grace all the way onto the Miss Universe stage where she rightfully won the coveted crown.
It’s not only her fierce personality and natural beauty that has us in awe, but the manner in which she carries herself as well.
Always immaculately styled. Whether she sizzles in sexy bikinis, is effortlessly chic in casual wear or elegant on any red carpet - Tunzi always turns heads.
When she walked onto the Miss Universe stage for her final moment she shined in a gold and silver shimmering beaded dress by Biji La Maison de Couture.