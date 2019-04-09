Lira performs in Gert-Johan Coetzee at the HospiceWits Night with the Stars in Sandton at the weekend. Pictures: Eunice Driver.

The HospiceWits Night with the Stars has become a hallmark of the local social calendar, with more than 100 celebrities, musicians and designers collaborating for a good cause on Sunday. The annual event ended off SA Fashion Week in style with performances from Busiswa, Kelly Khumalo, MaxHoba, KB, Zoe Modiga, Lira, Mariechan and the Mzansi Youth Choir.

Lalla Hirayama in Erre. Picture: Eunice Diver.

A-list celebrities and top local fashion designers such as Gert-Johan Coetzee, Black Coffee, Laduma, Clive Rundle, JJ Schoeman, Thebe Magugu, Poetry, Maxhosa and ERRE joined forces to design and model unique creations to raise funds for patients with life-threatening illnesses.

Somizi and his partner Mohale Motaung in Maxhosa.



Some of the celebrities included the likes of Kid X, Joey Rasdien, Jason Goliath, Ayanda MVP, MsCosmo and Riky Rick.

“This annual event is such an important part of HospiceWits’ fundraising efforts as funds raised provide care and support for patients and their families,” said Jacqui Kaye, chief executive at HospiceWits.

Blue Mbobo in Emporio Armani. Picture: Eunice Driver.

“As a non-profit organisation, many of our services are funded through initiatives such as events we host from time to time. As a bonus, we get to celebrate and showcase South African creativity and design talent.”



