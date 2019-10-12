LOOK: Mzansi celebs on the AFI Fashion Week red carpet









Presenter and actress, Thembisa Mdoda during the African Fashion International Fashion Week at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Itumeleng English: African News Agency(ANA) African Fashion International Fashion Week (AFIFW) which started on Thursday, October 10 and ends today has, for the past two days graced fashion fanatics, art lovers, Mzansi celebrities, the media, and the public in general with splendind fashion shows.

The fashion week is presented by African acclaimed designers such as David Tlale, Gavin Rajah, Rich Factory, Eric Raisina, Marianne Fassler, Nao Serati, Kahindo and Mia Atafo to name but a few.

Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre, this year's AFIFW was different. On day one, Mzansi celebs and African A-listers walked on the red carpet. There was also a Pan African Fashion showcase where the stars walked on the runway to convey a message of African unity.

African stars at the Pan African fashion showcase. Picture: SDR.





Hosted by TV presenter, Thembisa Mdoda, the red carpet saw stars such as the chief executive of AFI, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, reigning Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, singers, Nicole Davy and Rowlene Nicole, actor, Nicolas Nkuna, The Queen actress, Zandile Msutwana, model, K-Naomi, comedian and actress, Celeste Ntuli and many others walk on it in stylish garb.





Mdoda looked ravishing in a Dainty Frocks gown, while Miss SA wore a red glittery suit, black cropped top and leopard print pointed heels. She completed the look with her signature short hair cut.

Thembisa Mdoda.





Reigning Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi.





K-Naomi wore a pink Diane-Paris dress, black pointed heels and a shoulder-length bob.





K-Naomi in a Diane-Paris dress.





Here's more of what the stars wore to the red carpet.

Rowlene Nicole Bosman in all white with a touch of gold.





Actress, Zandile Msutwana.





Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe.





Celeste Ntuli.



