African Fashion International Fashion Week (AFIFW) which started on Thursday, October 10 and ends today has, for the past two days graced fashion fanatics, art lovers, Mzansi celebrities, the media, and the public in general with splendind fashion shows.
The fashion week is presented by African acclaimed designers such as David Tlale, Gavin Rajah, Rich Factory, Eric Raisina, Marianne Fassler, Nao Serati, Kahindo and Mia Atafo to name but a few.
Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre, this year's AFIFW was different. On day one, Mzansi celebs and African A-listers walked on the red carpet. There was also a Pan African Fashion showcase where the stars walked on the runway to convey a message of African unity.