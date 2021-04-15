LOOK: Naomi Campbell dons Thebe Magugu designs

South African designer Thebe Magugu has made his mark internationally, and he deserves all the credit he’s getting.

The winner of the LVMH Prize 2019 has stolen the hearts of many with his talent, including iconic model Naomi Campbell.

As she guest-edits the special edition of Madame Figaro, the British supermodel donned the Thebe Magugu Longline Dress from Spring/Summer 21’s Counter Intelligence collection.

For someone whose garments will be exhibited at The Costume Institute, it is fitting for Campbell, styled by Jenke Ahmed Tailly and photographed by Prince Gyasi- to wear Thebe Magugu for the issue that celebrates the African continent.

Keep in mind that this dress is part of the collection that is not yet available in South Africa. The collection will launch on Friday, April 16.