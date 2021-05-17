LOOK: Natasha Joubert was every inch the slay queen at Miss Universe pageant

Natasha Joubert, the Miss South Africa 2020 first runner-up, represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant over the weekend. She may not have won, but she did put on a good show, especially in the fashion stakes.

For the National Costume show that took place on May 13, 2021, Joubert wore a dress by Gert-Johan Coetzee. The wings of her unique gown were printed with drawings made by young children from South Africa. The artwork tells the story of pre-school children’s very personal experiences of lockdown, and how the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their young lives.

Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa 2020 on stage during the National Costume Show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 13, 2021.

During the preliminary competition on Saturday, she wore yellow swimwear by Ema Savahl.

Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa 2020 competes on stage in Ema Savahl swimwear during the MISS UNIVERSE® Preliminary Competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 14, 2021.

On the same night, she changed into a navy blue,, Jolache Couture high slit velvet gown with matching evening gloves.

Natasha Joubert, Miss Universe South Africa 2020 competes on stage in evening gown during the MISS UNIVERSE® Preliminary Competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 14, 2021. Tune in to the live telecast on FYI and Telemundo on Sunday, May 16 at 8:00 PM ET to see who will become the next Miss Universe.

At the pageant finale, she donned a green sequin dress.

Joubert has paid tribute to this year’s Miss Universe winner, Andrea Meza, from Mexico. She also congratulated the first runner-up Miss Brazil, Julia Gama, and second runner-up Miss Peru, Janick Maceta Del Castillo.

“First off I would like to congratulate Andrea, who is a worthy winner and is going to be a wonderful Miss Universe at a time when we need it the most. I knew, going into the competition that I had big shoes to fill, and I gave it my utmost. I hope that even though I didn’t get a placing, that I did South Africa proud. I want to thank everyone for their wonderful support. The Miss Universe experience will be something I will never forget,” said Joubert.

The 69th edition of the Miss Universe competition that took place this weekend in the United States saw Zozibini Tunzi, the longest-running titleholder in the history of the pageant, crown her successor in style. The show also featured South Africa’s own Demi-Leigh Tebow (nee Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017), who served as an expert analyst.