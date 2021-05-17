LOOK: Natasha Joubert was every inch the slay queen at Miss Universe pageant
Natasha Joubert, the Miss South Africa 2020 first runner-up, represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant over the weekend. She may not have won, but she did put on a good show, especially in the fashion stakes.
For the National Costume show that took place on May 13, 2021, Joubert wore a dress by Gert-Johan Coetzee. The wings of her unique gown were printed with drawings made by young children from South Africa. The artwork tells the story of pre-school children’s very personal experiences of lockdown, and how the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their young lives.
During the preliminary competition on Saturday, she wore yellow swimwear by Ema Savahl.
On the same night, she changed into a navy blue,, Jolache Couture high slit velvet gown with matching evening gloves.
At the pageant finale, she donned a green sequin dress.
Joubert has paid tribute to this year’s Miss Universe winner, Andrea Meza, from Mexico. She also congratulated the first runner-up Miss Brazil, Julia Gama, and second runner-up Miss Peru, Janick Maceta Del Castillo.
“First off I would like to congratulate Andrea, who is a worthy winner and is going to be a wonderful Miss Universe at a time when we need it the most. I knew, going into the competition that I had big shoes to fill, and I gave it my utmost. I hope that even though I didn’t get a placing, that I did South Africa proud. I want to thank everyone for their wonderful support. The Miss Universe experience will be something I will never forget,” said Joubert.
The 69th edition of the Miss Universe competition that took place this weekend in the United States saw Zozibini Tunzi, the longest-running titleholder in the history of the pageant, crown her successor in style. The show also featured South Africa’s own Demi-Leigh Tebow (nee Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017), who served as an expert analyst.