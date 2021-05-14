LOOK: Nicki Minaj shows a whole lot of cleavage in a head-to-toe Fendi outfit

Nicki Minaj is back with a bang and already making waves with her surprise re-release of her 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” on streaming platforms, featuring artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane and more.

Over the past few days the 38-year-old rapper has been posting racy, almost nude, pictures on her Instagram account.

On Thursday she went topless posing in her pink beauty room wearing nothing but a thong and a peak cap announcing when her new music will be going live.

In her most recent post the “Super Bass” rapper was fully dressed but didn’t shy away from showing off her cleavage.

Her powder blue Fendi sleeveless jumpsuit featured the brand’s very distict “F” logo print.

Below the low cut top she wore a Fendi printed bikini top.

The print of the bikini top matched that of the small Fendi pouch hangbag.

She completed the look with a pair of teal open-toe heels showing off her white-painted toes.

Accessorising the look with layers of chunky silver necklaces and which included her jewelled signature Barbie neckpiece , bold silver earrings as well as a purple wristwatch.

She switch her look from yesterdays super long black wig to long blonde hair with light pink roots.

She wore her hair sleeked back into a into a high long ponytail and reached down to her waist.

Last Friday the star crashed the Crocs website after posting a wearing nothing but a pair of bright pink Crocs with dazzling silver details.