LOOK: Nicki Minaj stars in the latest Marc Jacobs campaign

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj is the new face of Marc Jacob’s latest campaign. Since it’s almost spring on the other side of the world, Marc Jacobs released its Spring/Summer22 collection.

The “Moment 4 Life” hitmaker features in the new campaign for the latest collection from Heaven by Marc Jacobs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Photographed by Harley Weir, this campaign also features other big names such as musicians Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean and Steve Lacy. Model Paloma Elsesser and actress Mena Suvari are also part of this campaign. When the collection dropped on Thursday, the Barbz came out in full swing to support their queen by purchasing products that Nicki wore for the campaign.

Barely an hour after its release, the Marc Jacobs multi buck kiki boot was already sold out in all sizes. Most of the boots, including ‘Super Snoopy Book’, ‘ A Guide to Mushrooms’, ‘Pussy power’ and ‘Collector’s Guide to Troll’, which are also part of the collection, have been sold out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) It is not the first time Nicki breaks the internet like this. In May last year, she made the Crocs’ website crash after her fans rushed to buy the new shoes she was wearing for her music promo.

In other news, Nicki has been announced as one of the headliners for the Essence Festival of Culture taking place this June/July. She will be performing on July 1 at the New Orleans in the United States.