Do you remember how you dressed when you were six years old? Was it anything like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s is right now?

During a family vacation in Japan six-year-old, North West proves once again that she has more fashion sense in her baby finger than some adults have in their whole body.

It’s no surprise when your folks are one of the most stylish celebrity couples right now.

Kim allowed North to style herself during the trip and it’s pretty clear that the little girl has fashion in her blood.

“She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself,” said Kim in an Instagram post showing a few of North's outfits.

North definitely has a thing for feathers right now. We love how she rocks her feather-detailed slip-ons which she has in a variety of colours. In one of her outfits, she’s wearing two different colour shoes. Could this be a new trend in the making?

She transformed a basic tie-dye T-shirt into a statement piece with dramatic bright yellow soft feathers.

I’ve never seen anything like the embellished fishnet stockings she wore with a pretty pink satin skirt and baby blue feather slip-ons.

Like any other six-year-old North knows how to have fun with fashion. Her style is a true reflection of her personality and it’s great how her creative parents allow her to freely express that.



