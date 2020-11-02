Look of the week: Ease into summer with bold florals and comfy fits

Vibrant florals, flowing dresses and strappy sandals have given dull and dreary indoors winter wear the boot. With temperatures steadily climbing, people have been drawn out of hiding to smell the flowers and soak up the sun. If you’re looking to add a touch of summer to your wardrobe, florals will always be a safe bet. And when you combine the feminine print with a light flowing fabric, you can’t go wrong. Shereen Conrad, head of fashion at StyleMode put together this easy-going summer look anyone can pull off. “The look is geared for our modern classic customer who wants to look fashionable,” she said.

Wide-sleeve kimono top (navy flower print), Style Mode, R279

Pair the easy-wearing floral printed Style Mode wide sleeve kimono top with a flattering skinny-fit denim jean in vintage blue (an essential wardrobe item). It can be styled with heels for a more dressed-up look or an embellished flat sandal for a more laid back. Wear a belt around your waist to show off your curves.

Haya buckle-heel (taupe), Miss Black, R529

Luchi Thong sandal (tan), Miss Black, R399

This look can easily go from a casual lunch with the girls to date night with that special someone.

No outfit is complete without the perfect accessories. Accessorise this look with this trendy woven circular wrist bag with tan details and a secure all-around zip. This neutral-toned handbag will be a great addition to your summer wardrobe.

Circular wrist bag (tan), Seduction, R199

Keep the rest of your accessories simple, with must-have silver hoop earrings and classic sunglasses to complete this summer-time look.

Women's rimmed sunglasses (brown lens), Bondiblu, R199