Slaying in the new Jet lingerie. Picture: Instagram.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Jet has launched a new lingerie range that is fit for all women.



An exclusive lingerie fashion show was held at Fine Living in Parkmore where guests were treated to an afternoon of dazzling drinks, delicious canapes as the Jet ‘real women’ strut their stuff showcasing the stunning lingerie range.







Rock it, mama! Picture: Supplied.





The sole purpose of the fashion show was to make women feel confident, sexy, powerful, fearless, and feminine.





A few years ago Jet had everyone buzzing about their Real Women campaign. Today we acknowledge that lingerie is not about seduction. It’s about embracing womanhood.





"Embracing the Real Woman, embracing life, embracing change. To be a woman, is to be unapologetically resilient despite everything,” said Nobs Ntombela, Jet Intimate wear buyer.





Strutting the runway in the new Jet lingerie range. Picture: Supplied.





The new Jet lingerie collection is out Jet stores nationwide



