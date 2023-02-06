LOOK: Our favourite 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet looks

The who’s who in the music business gathered at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Big winners on the night included Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Sam Smith.
While these heavy hitters walked off with the most prestigious music awards, they, and other musos, certainly won on the red carpet as well.
Here are a few of our favourite Grammy 2023 red carpet looks.
Beyoncé, who won three awards on the night, showed off her curvaceous body in a metallic high-low Gucci ensemble featuring a strapless, plunging neckline; corset bodice; and sculptural, floor-length train. The skirt featured a high thigh-slit that showed off her toned legs. She completed the look with coordinating gloves and heels.
Lizzo, who won the award for record of the year, kept covered up wearing a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in floral appliques. However, underneath the larger cape, she wore a structured corset bodice with a long skirt to match. She added a pair of matching sheer fingerless gloves.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who won the award for the best pop duo for their song Unholy, made a grand entrance with their colour-coordinated entourage. The party of eight all wore fiery red. Smith wore a floor-length crimson red puffy coat with a large collar. He accessorised his dramatic look with red gloves and a top hat with lace detail. Petras showed off her legs in a frilled mini dress with red heels.
Adele, who won the award for best pop performance for Easy On Me, channelled old Hollywood glam in a burgundy ruffled velvet gown with bold shoulders by Louis Vuitton. The look was accessories with jewellery by Tiffany & Co.
Taylor Swift showed off her taut abs in a two-piece Roberto Cavalli outfit. It featured a high neckline with sparkling studs dripping down her shoulders and arms. She accessories the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery worth $3 million.
Cardi B, who always makes a bold statement on the red carpet, did not disappoint. She stunned in a vibrant blue Gaurav Gupta gown with a sculptural hood and detailing, plus dramatic dangling earrings.