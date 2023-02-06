LOOK: Our favourite 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet looks

The who’s who in the music business gathered at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Big winners on the night included Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Sam Smith.

While these heavy hitters walked off with the most prestigious music awards, they, and other musos, certainly won on the red carpet as well. Here are a few of our favourite Grammy 2023 red carpet looks. Beyoncé, who won three awards on the night, showed off her curvaceous body in a metallic high-low Gucci ensemble featuring a strapless, plunging neckline; corset bodice; and sculptural, floor-length train. The skirt featured a high thigh-slit that showed off her toned legs. She completed the look with coordinating gloves and heels.

