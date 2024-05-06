LOOK: Our favourite ‘Bridgerton’ Season three South African premiere red carpet looks

The Bridgerton Season three premiere took place on Saturday in Johannesburg and ladies and gentlemen dressed to the nines as they stepped on the red carpet. The theme of the premiere was “Regency Era: Into The Spotlight”, which paid homage to the period in which the romantic series is set.

British actress Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, in the series was in attendance. Dressed in elegant ball gowns, attendees looked ready for one of Queen Charlotte’s lavish balls. Here’s a look at some of our favourite red carpet looks.