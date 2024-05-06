LOOK: Our favourite ‘Bridgerton’ Season three South African premiere red carpet looks

The Bridgerton Season three premiere took place on Saturday in Johannesburg and ladies and gentlemen dressed to the nines as they stepped on the red carpet.
The theme of the premiere was “Regency Era: Into The Spotlight”, which paid homage to the period in which the romantic series is set.
British actress Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, in the series was in attendance.
Dressed in elegant ball gowns, attendees looked ready for one of Queen Charlotte’s lavish balls.
Here’s a look at some of our favourite red carpet looks.
Priscy Ojo from Nigeria is at the top of my list. The actress looked like she stepped off the set of the series. Everything from her hair to the gorgeous pale green gown was absolute perfection.
Big Brother Naija star Kim Oprah stood out in her voluminous brown gown. Her dramatic updo was reminiscent of the era.
Nigerian chef and restaurateur Hilda Baci looked like a princess in a soft lilac gown with a flower-detailed bodice. She kept her accessories simple, with flowers in her hair.
Media personality Blue Mbombo, who was dressed by Scalo, opted for a body-hugging gown in mauve. The intricate design and dramatic sleeves made this ensemble stand out on the red carpet.
Stepping away from all the shades of purple we saw on the night, one could not miss Idia Aisien in her bright red and white look. While her headpiece was unnecessary, the rest of the look was perfection.
Charity Baaitse from Botswana was another star who opted for another colour. She opted for a black gown with floral embroidery.
