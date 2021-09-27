LifestyleStyle BeautyFashion
Makhadzi wearing Xitsonga traditional clothing. Picture: Instagram/@makhadzisa.
Makhadzi wearing Xitsonga traditional clothing. Picture: Instagram/@makhadzisa.

LOOK: Our favourite Heritage Day looks

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

THIS past weekend, South Africans commemorated Heritage Day, a special day celebrated annually on September 24, when South Africans take pride in their cultures and traditions.

To celebrate the country’s diversity, people dress in their traditional attires, eat various foods, take part in cultural activities and sometimes play indigenous games.

Since this year's Heritage Day was on a Friday, people seemed to make the most of the last long weekend before December. Many got married, attended family gatherings, hosted braais and more.

Proud South Africans dressed to the nines, showcasing the beauty of their country.

South African singer and the first female artist to reach gold for an album, Makhadzi, won the Heritage Day outfits. She represented South Africa so well by sharing images of herself dressed in various traditional attire. She wore Sepedi, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, IsiZulu, Xhosa, Swati, Ndebele, Sesotho, and Tswana.

MORE ON THIS

Actress Mapula Mafole looked beautiful in her Setswana traditional clothing, as did Sihle Ndaba, who represented the Zulu tribe.

Fashion designer Boitumelo Modiba-Rasefate, who got married this past weekend, looked ravishing for her traditional wedding. One of her dresses was a red mermaid dress inspired by the Zulu culture.

Meanwhile, actress Rami Chuene, who tied the knot this past weekend, looked gorgeous in a white wedding gown.

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza represented his Zulu tribe by wearing colourful traditional pants, a leopard print T-shirt and an umqhele (a headband made of fur).

Below are some of our favourite Heritage Day looks

LasizweHeritageHeritage Month

Share this article: