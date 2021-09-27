LOOK: Our favourite Heritage Day looks
THIS past weekend, South Africans commemorated Heritage Day, a special day celebrated annually on September 24, when South Africans take pride in their cultures and traditions.
To celebrate the country’s diversity, people dress in their traditional attires, eat various foods, take part in cultural activities and sometimes play indigenous games.
Since this year's Heritage Day was on a Friday, people seemed to make the most of the last long weekend before December. Many got married, attended family gatherings, hosted braais and more.
Proud South Africans dressed to the nines, showcasing the beauty of their country.
South African singer and the first female artist to reach gold for an album, Makhadzi, won the Heritage Day outfits. She represented South Africa so well by sharing images of herself dressed in various traditional attire. She wore Sepedi, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, IsiZulu, Xhosa, Swati, Ndebele, Sesotho, and Tswana.
APPRECIATION POST FOR ALL SOUTH AFRICANS #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/zDRdk5M1dc— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) September 24, 2021
Actress Mapula Mafole looked beautiful in her Setswana traditional clothing, as did Sihle Ndaba, who represented the Zulu tribe.
Ke Tlou 🐘— Mapula Mafole (@mapulamafole) September 24, 2021
PULA… A E NE!!
Happy #HeritageDay #heritageday2021 pic.twitter.com/HBC4zACwgz
Fashion designer Boitumelo Modiba-Rasefate, who got married this past weekend, looked ravishing for her traditional wedding. One of her dresses was a red mermaid dress inspired by the Zulu culture.
I’d like to thank everyone who made our day beautiful, your messages are well received and I’m thankful. God really blessed me 🤍🙏🏾MmaMashigo o leboga thata 😭😭#AusTumisWedding pic.twitter.com/SOTC20cLpe— Boitumelo Modiba-Rasefate 🇿🇦 (@AfriTumic) September 26, 2021
Meanwhile, actress Rami Chuene, who tied the knot this past weekend, looked gorgeous in a white wedding gown.
Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza represented his Zulu tribe by wearing colourful traditional pants, a leopard print T-shirt and an umqhele (a headband made of fur).
Below are some of our favourite Heritage Day looks
Nina abaye E Limpopo guys please drive safely, don't drink and drive & arrive alive... From your Xhosa Hun happy heritage day 🇿🇦 | #HappyHeritageDay | #heritageday2021 | #HeritageDay | #AusTumisWedding 🍾🥂☺️ pic.twitter.com/owA3et966a— Ncumisa Ncumi Vala (@ncumi_ncumisa) September 24, 2021
Zizi takes it this year #heritageday2021 award pic.twitter.com/DcxzbgYB22— 特別 Zulu Viking𓋹® ❁ (@Mngani_Phungula) September 24, 2021
Can you beat my culture??#HeritageDay #heritageday2021 #Limpopo #XitsongaHeritage2021 pic.twitter.com/wIi5jannXi— Ntokoto Vukeya (@Crazy_Yellow_) September 24, 2021
Our princess 😍😍she is so happy 😊😊#heritageday2021 pic.twitter.com/wN7nO47Avx— KGOMOTSO TABANE (@KHOMO911) September 23, 2021
Happy Heritage Weekend ❤️ #heritageday2021 pic.twitter.com/JfGpYQsUzu— MADE IN GIYANI ❤ (@Kate_LukZ) September 23, 2021