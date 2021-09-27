LOOK: Our favourite Heritage Day looks

THIS past weekend, South Africans commemorated Heritage Day, a special day celebrated annually on September 24, when South Africans take pride in their cultures and traditions. To celebrate the country’s diversity, people dress in their traditional attires, eat various foods, take part in cultural activities and sometimes play indigenous games.

Since this year's Heritage Day was on a Friday, people seemed to make the most of the last long weekend before December. Many got married, attended family gatherings, hosted braais and more. Proud South Africans dressed to the nines, showcasing the beauty of their country. South African singer and the first female artist to reach gold for an album, Makhadzi, won the Heritage Day outfits. She represented South Africa so well by sharing images of herself dressed in various traditional attire. She wore Sepedi, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, IsiZulu, Xhosa, Swati, Ndebele, Sesotho, and Tswana.