Cynthia Erivo. Picture: Reuters

On Sunday night, the who’s who in Hollywood gathered in Los Angeles for the 26th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. All the nominated celebrities stepped into the venue in the hope of leaving as winners with the trophy in hand.

Not everyone can be a winner, but there were a few celebs who undoubtedly won on the red carpet as they went out of their way to outdo each other.

Fashionistas might not even know who the nominees are but they can tell you who ruled the red carpet.

A few of our favourites include Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Madeline Brewer and Danai Gurira.