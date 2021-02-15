LOOK: Our favourite Valentine’s Day looks
With Valentine’s Day falling on Sunday, it meant most people were home and they got to celebrate it in style.
Social media was on fire, with our favourite influencers and media personalities sharing pictures of themselves draped in red and these are some of our favourite looks.
Mihlali Ndamase
The fashion and beauty influencer crashed the internet when she posted pictures of herself in sizzling hot lingerie. She wore red three-piece lingerie by Larrie London and a sheer gown by Haute Africa, completing the look with red hair by Emporia Luxury Hair.
Sithelo Shozi
Sitting on the throne like the queen she is, the musician looked ravishing in a red train dress, while holding a bouquet of red roses. Like Ndamase, she also rocked red hair.
Shauwn Mkhize
The reality TV star had two outfits for V-day. The first one was all red lingerie with a sexy sheer gown and the second one was a little white number by Francois Vedemme.
Steff London
Styled by Toni-Blaze, London looked ravishing in a red see-through jumpsuit.
Chloe Bailey
The member of music duet, ChloexHalle looked stunning in a red net dress, red pantyhose and matching gloves by SavagexFenty.
happy galentines day ladies ❤️🌹@SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/RVvwRfe83z— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) February 14, 2021
Nadia Nakai
Captured by Urban Kreative, the multi-award winning hip-hop artist looked ravishing in a red bathing suit. To make her photo shoot even more stunning, she added red roses on the floor.
Seipati Masango
The plus size model wore a red one-piece lingerie, completing the look with a white gown with feather embellishments by Pink Orchid Clothing.
Here’s more of our favourite V-day looks