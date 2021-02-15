LOOK: Our favourite Valentine’s Day looks

With Valentine’s Day falling on Sunday, it meant most people were home and they got to celebrate it in style. Social media was on fire, with our favourite influencers and media personalities sharing pictures of themselves draped in red and these are some of our favourite looks. Mihlali Ndamase The fashion and beauty influencer crashed the internet when she posted pictures of herself in sizzling hot lingerie. She wore red three-piece lingerie by Larrie London and a sheer gown by Haute Africa, completing the look with red hair by Emporia Luxury Hair. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) Sithelo Shozi

Sitting on the throne like the queen she is, the musician looked ravishing in a red train dress, while holding a bouquet of red roses. Like Ndamase, she also rocked red hair.

Shauwn Mkhize

The reality TV star had two outfits for V-day. The first one was all red lingerie with a sexy sheer gown and the second one was a little white number by Francois Vedemme.

Steff London

Styled by Toni-Blaze, London looked ravishing in a red see-through jumpsuit.

Chloe Bailey

The member of music duet, ChloexHalle looked stunning in a red net dress, red pantyhose and matching gloves by SavagexFenty.

Nadia Nakai

Captured by Urban Kreative, the multi-award winning hip-hop artist looked ravishing in a red bathing suit. To make her photo shoot even more stunning, she added red roses on the floor.

Seipati Masango

The plus size model wore a red one-piece lingerie, completing the look with a white gown with feather embellishments by Pink Orchid Clothing.

Here’s more of our favourite V-day looks