LOOK: Our picks for best dressed at the SA Style Awards Judges Dinner

It was an explosion of colour at the Zebra Square Art Gallery as South Africa’s influential creatives, media personalities and business leaders gathered for the SA Style Awards Judges Dinner on Sunday. The glamour stakes were already on a very high note, thanks to the dress code that required guests to be in their black-tie best, while also incorporating bright colours.

Now add the fleet of luxury vehicles that would make a car collector weep, then you have a scene out of a James Bond film. Blue Mbombo next to a luxurious Maserati at the SA Style Awards Judges Dinner. Multiple guests straddled themselves on the cars, while other simply allowed the cars to simply be the perfect backdrop for their pictures. Guests were served cocktails made with Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer, while tucking into canapés.

Due to the pandemic and the many losses in the creative scene, the founder of the SA Style Awards, Jillian Grogor, said they had to push the awards ceremony, which was meant to have been the 25th instalment of the event, to February 2022 as celebrating this year would be in bad taste. Tansey Coetzee, LeeAnn Liebernberg and Dr Tamaryn Green. “We decided to instead host a special judges dinner, where all the guests could vote for those people who have made an impact in their career over the past year,” she said. “As much as the The South African Style Awards has pivoted in its format and celebration style, it will always remain anchored in celebrating those who have not only made an indelible mark on local soil, but who have become powerful vehicles for change around the world.”

Attending the judges dinner this year were actors, Terry Pheto, Mampho Brescia, Blood & Water’s Ama Qamata and Legacy’s Anton David Jeftha, who arrived with Boity Thulo. Pheto wore an animal print two-piece suit with fuchsia Christian Louboutins, while Brescia was in a risqué bottle green knit dress and platinum blonde hair. Anton David Jeftha and Boity Thulo at the SA Style Awards Judges Dinner. Boity wore a buttercup yellow beaded evening gown, while Jeftha, who plays Sebastian Price jr on the M-Net telenovela, wore a yellow, red and black brocade tuxedo. He is definitely one to watch when it comes to rising star style.

Former Miss SAs Tamaryn Green and Tansey Coetzee were also in attendance, with Green in a gold bustier and ball skirt, while Coetzee wore a crimson pants suit and with no shirt. Green’s fiancé, Ze Nxumalo, wore black, allowing her to get all the attention. Lee-Ann Liebenberg wore a sparkling mini-dress and was accompanied by her restaurateur husband, Nicky van der Walt, who as always, was wearing black. Gert Johan Coetzee and Thebe Magugu Fashion designers, Thebe Magugu and Gert Johan Coetzee were present, as were fashionistas, Trevor Stuurman, Blue Mbombo and Tshepi Vundla, who wore a teal gown and made her first public appearance since announcing her second pregnancy. Mbombo wore a dramatic yellow gown and a bodice festooned with 3D feathers.

Award-winning muso Lira wore a pink print jumpsuit with a black furry off-the-shoulder top, while Tamara Dey glittered in a gold gown and added colour with a tuft of blue hair. Taryn Louch was the MC and surprised many when she announced the presence of Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola. She then brought him up on stage to sing Happy Birthday ala Marilyn Monroe. Lalla Hirayama took to the decks and had the crowd dancing just after dinner at the Southern Sun Hyde Park Hotel, before the Naked DJ took over the reins.