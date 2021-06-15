LOOK: Post Malone spent R22m on his teeth

Post Malone dropped an eye-watering R22 million on a dazzling set of diamond fangs. The 'Circles' hitmaker paid a visit to Dr. Thomas Connelly - who is known as The Father of Diamond Dentistry - to have two 12 carat diamond fangs fitted alongside his pearly white veneers.

The dentist wrote on Instagram: “Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend !! “With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Connelly, DDS (@connellydds) It took a team effort to create the bling, with Connelly teaming up with fellow dentist Naoki Hayashi, gem cutters at Bichachi Diamonds and Angel City Jewelers in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Connelly, DDS (@connellydds) The 25-year-old star's dazzling reconstruction work comes months after Kim Kardashian West showed off her dazzling diamond and opal birthstone grill. However, the estimated cost was just R67k. Underneath a close-up of the glimmering grill, which is set with opal stones and pavé diamonds, the 40-year-old reality star wrote: "New opal birthstone grill alert."

Meanwhile, Post Malone previously admitted that he has so many face tattoos because he's insecure about his looks. He explained that they "come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”