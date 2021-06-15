LOOK: Post Malone spent R22m on his teeth
Post Malone dropped an eye-watering R22 million on a dazzling set of diamond fangs.
The 'Circles' hitmaker paid a visit to Dr. Thomas Connelly - who is known as The Father of Diamond Dentistry - to have two 12 carat diamond fangs fitted alongside his pearly white veneers.
The dentist wrote on Instagram: “Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend !!
“With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile!!!”
It took a team effort to create the bling, with Connelly teaming up with fellow dentist Naoki Hayashi, gem cutters at Bichachi Diamonds and Angel City Jewelers in Los Angeles.
The 25-year-old star's dazzling reconstruction work comes months after Kim Kardashian West showed off her dazzling diamond and opal birthstone grill.
However, the estimated cost was just R67k.
Underneath a close-up of the glimmering grill, which is set with opal stones and pavé diamonds, the 40-year-old reality star wrote: "New opal birthstone grill alert."
Meanwhile, Post Malone previously admitted that he has so many face tattoos because he's insecure about his looks.
He explained that they "come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”
