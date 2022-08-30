LOOK: Queen of the court Serena Williams wins US Open first round in grand glittering style

While she announced her retirement in the “Vogue” September 2022 issue, the legendary tennis star Serena Williams made a spectacular entrance at this year’s US Open in New York and went on to win her first match against Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3. The 23-time Grand Slam winner is famous for her outrageous on-court outfits and her latest showstopper is nothing but spectacular.

Story continues below Advertisement

The mother of one wore a sheer black Nike covered in silver shimmering sparkles, People reports. As a nod to her previous six US Open titles, the glittering dress was made up of a six-layer skirt. Four of the layers were detachable in order for her to play in the dress which would have to be too heavy if it wasn’t removed. The Queen's entrance. 👑🐐#SerenaWilliams x #USOpen pic.twitter.com/VHwsW7ielA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 29, 2022 Her sneakers were just as spectacular. The sneaker designer opted for the NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes which boasted 400 hand-embellished diamonds with her initials inscribed on the medial side, and an embellished signature swoosh.

Serena Williams will wear a figure skating-inspired Nike dress at the US Open that she designed — made of 6 layers to honor her 6 past titles at Flushing.



Her NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes include a diamond-encrusted Swoosh and solid gold lace deubrés with 400 hand-set diamonds. pic.twitter.com/9CxtGwQQlU — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 29, 2022 In conjunction with her Serena Williams Jewellery brand, the former world No 1 co-designed the ensemble that one would usually find worn by figure skaters. “Inspired by graceful competition dresses worn by figure skaters, the embellished bodice and the skirt place Serena in the spotlight and allow her freedom of movement,” Nike said. “Historically, Serena’s love for, and training in, fashion has informed breathtaking, defining looks. For her latest outfit for Flushing, Serena took control, providing the full vision and dialling the details for a thrilling design created to make her feel comfortable and confident.”

Story continues below Advertisement