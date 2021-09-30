LOOK: Rich Mnisi debuts his SS22 collection at Milan Fashion Week - and shows legs for days in daring white mini skirt

You know spring has sprung when top designers start unveiling their collections for the next season. South African designer Rich Mnisi is strutting international runways as he debuted his Spring/Summer 22 collection at Milan Fashion Week this week.

Titled Mafamba Yexe, the Rich Mnisi SS22 collection is inspired by a microscopic view of the African god Bumba’s purge. It speaks about the discomfort caused by the self-discovery journey. “Mafamba Yexe finds its inspiration in a microscopic view of Bumba’s purge, made up of cells that, like so many others, split apart to multiply. Pain on the outside, pain on the inside, discomfort everywhere. From that discomfort, cells made echoes of their own likeness, and Bumba birthed the world. In every world, microscopic and universal, the discomfort was the channel from loneliness to the community. From strangeness to connection, to reflection, and eventually, to self-discovery,” says the designer.