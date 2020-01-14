Adam Selman and Rihanna. Picture: Instagram
Fenty Beauty owner Rihanna has teamed up with Adam Selman for the red hot SavageXAdamSelman collaboration. 

This new range which comes in exotic red was curated and designed by Adam Selman, one of Riri's favourite designer. 

Selman is the first ever designer to collaborate with the lingerie brand. 



As per usual, Rihanna's latest collection is suitable for people of all body sizes and shapes. 

Here's a sneak peak of some of the hottest pieces. 

The  SavageXAdamSelman  Valentine collection designed by Adam Selman available now on  SavageXFenty