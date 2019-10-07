LOOK: Rihanna raises money for breast cancer
Pretty, and THRIVING in pink 💞 This month’s Xtra VIP Box celebrates the beautiful and strong women thriving with aggressive forms of breast cancer. Not to mention, these pieces are cute AF! #SAVAGEXTHRIVERS #UXTRA . BTW - With every pink style purchased, you’ll help the @claralionelfdn fund critical research and support for this lesser known group of young women. Visit savagex.com/sxfthrivers to get all the deets.
@stephanie_seban is a true THRIVER. Diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer at a young age, she has been kicking ass and taking names ever since. She’s an inspirational baddie that is one to watch. 👀 #SAVAGEXTHRIVERS
