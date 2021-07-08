LOOK: Rihanna steps out in sexy black lingerie and pearls

Fashionistas always say that “it’s ugly until Rihanna wears is”. While the rest of the fashion world is in Paris for the haute couture shows, the Barbados-born star spent the Fourth of July weekend in New York City.

Rihanna can make anything look good.

And we all know that no matter where Riri goes, fashion is sure to follow.

The Fenty Beauty owner stepped out for dinner on Monday night wearing black Alexander Wang pyjama-slip dress hybrid. She paired the silk and lace slip dress with a Vaquera lace teddy, a black velvet monogram vintage Gucci bag and Manolo Blahnik sling-back heels.

She accessorised the glam look with layered strands of fresh water pearls, gold a Briony Raymond Pisces medallion chain and gold loop earrings.