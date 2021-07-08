LOOK: Rihanna steps out in sexy black lingerie and pearls
Rihanna can make anything look good.
Fashionistas always say that “it’s ugly until Rihanna wears is”. While the rest of the fashion world is in Paris for the haute couture shows, the Barbados-born star spent the Fourth of July weekend in New York City.
And we all know that no matter where Riri goes, fashion is sure to follow.
The Fenty Beauty owner stepped out for dinner on Monday night wearing black Alexander Wang pyjama-slip dress hybrid. She paired the silk and lace slip dress with a Vaquera lace teddy, a black velvet monogram vintage Gucci bag and Manolo Blahnik sling-back heels.
She accessorised the glam look with layered strands of fresh water pearls, gold a Briony Raymond Pisces medallion chain and gold loop earrings.
She opted for classic winged eyeliner and bold red lip make-up look. Simple yet chic!
This sexy Alexander Wang seems to be a natural follow-up on the launch of her Savage X Fenty Pride underwear capsule which features a whole lot of black and lace.
To show off the collection, Rihanna shared images from a photo shoot, in which she showed how to style the bra and garter belt with boxer shorts.
Her current bae, A$AP Rocky, wasn't pictured with her this time. The loved up couple were recently seen at a club in New York with cute images of Rocky literally sweeping Riri off her feet.
