John Kani with his wife Mandi Kani. (Picture: Twitter)

Local celebrities and movie enthusiasts braved the cold to attend the South African premiere of the most anticipated live re-make of the Disney classic, "The Lion King" at the Country Club in Auckland Park on Thursday night.

An outdoor cinema was set up for guests to enjoy the movie under the African skies. 

Judging from a number of social media posts, attendees were thankful for the blankets provided. 

Celebs wore fur coats and accessories, thick padded jackets and opted for layering to keep the chill at bay.

The A-lister spotted at the special viewing included AKA, Dj Zinhle, Enhle Mbali and Moonchild.

John Kani, who stars in the movie as the voice of Rafiki, attended the premier with his wife Mandi Kani. 

"The Lion King" will be released worldwide today and features a star-studded cast including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala and James Earl Jones who once again stars as the voice of Mufasa.

Here's a look at who wore what at last night's red carpet event: 