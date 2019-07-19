John Kani with his wife Mandi Kani. (Picture: Twitter)

Local celebrities and movie enthusiasts braved the cold to attend the South African premiere of the most anticipated live re-make of the Disney classic, "The Lion King" at the Country Club in Auckland Park on Thursday night. An outdoor cinema was set up for guests to enjoy the movie under the African skies.

Judging from a number of social media posts, attendees were thankful for the blankets provided.

Celebs wore fur coats and accessories, thick padded jackets and opted for layering to keep the chill at bay.

The A-lister spotted at the special viewing included AKA, Dj Zinhle, Enhle Mbali and Moonchild.

John Kani, who stars in the movie as the voice of Rafiki, attended the premier with his wife Mandi Kani.

The Legendary Dr. John Kani and his beautiful wife Mandi Kani 🙌🏾🦁🙌🏾 #LionKing #LionKingSA pic.twitter.com/GQZXKRjHFh — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 18, 2019

"The Lion King" will be released worldwide today and features a star-studded cast including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala and James Earl Jones who once again stars as the voice of Mufasa.

Here's a look at who wore what at last night's red carpet event:

More of Enhle Mbali #TheLionKing South Africa premiere pic.twitter.com/hpaBEmaVxP — House of Zonke (@Moosa_Kaula) July 18, 2019

One of the first on #TheLionKingSA red carpet is @RelebogileM who is dressed like a lioness herself! Wearing a cape painted by Albert Ledimo. #TheLionKing @ReporterStar @IOL_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/5zNvZ5oXNn — Mpiletso Motumi (@mane_mpi) July 18, 2019

DJ Zinhle #TheLionKing South Africa premiere pic.twitter.com/XVybLcuYL0 — House of Zonke (@Moosa_Kaula) July 18, 2019







