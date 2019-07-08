Somizi Mhlongo was one of the best-dressed men. Picture: Instagram.

Next time there’s a prestigious event, please do away with giving it a theme because South African celebs will not adhere to it.



At the Vodacom Durban July held in Greyville Racecourse this past weekend, we saw stars of Africa donning opulent garments which were far from the theme, but we’ll give them a nod because they looked great, regardless.





Although the ladies looked ravishing in their gowns and dramatic hats, it was the men that stood out the most.





Maps Maponyane interpreted the theme well in a Nigerian loyal couture by David Tlale.









Green was colour of the day as most men opted for emerald green, including Somizi Mhlongo who stole the show in a showstopper suit with a dramatic tail.









TV presenter, Moshe Ndiki and his boyfriend, Phelo Bala also looked stunning in their green suits, so did Cassper Nyovest in a shawl lapel tuxedo.









Here are more best dressed males at the #VDJ2019





-IOL