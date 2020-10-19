LOOK: Somizi continues to impress with his all-white ’Idols SA’ outfit

Media personality and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung continues to be the talk of the town with his Sunday outfits.

For the “Idols SA” top 10 episode which aired on October 18, the judge wore an all-white outfit with gold detail that had him trending on social media.

Somgaga donned a captain jacket with matching pants, a Louis Vuitton figure belt, white knee-high Red Bottoms sneakers, and completed the look with a red bob wig. To match the outfit, he wore white false nails.

After the show, he had another gig in Cofi, Brooklyn, where he linked up with friend Vusi Nova who wore a similar outfit. Nova wore a white denim jacket and pants, pairing it with a black T-shirt and black knee-high boots.

That’s not all. The Metro FM presenter then attended Shawn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane’s 4th Annual Hollywood African Prestigious Awards Viewing Party in the same outfit.