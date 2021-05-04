LOOK: Somizi's shoe game is strong as he shows off knee-high boots

When it comes to the sleek shoe game, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is always on point.

The Metro FM presenter shook the internet once again when he wore knee-length camouflage boots.

Over the weekend, he posted a picture of himself wearing a grey T-shirt, grey coat, faux fur hat, and black sunglasses – completing the look with the boots – on social media.

Most of his fans loved the look. Some even suggested that he is the African version of Elvis Presley, the late American singer who always dressed to the nines.

It wasn’t the first time Mhlongo-Motaung’s fans got excited over his shoes. Late last year, he was the talk of the town when he wore Christian Louboutin sneakers worth $1 000 (about R14 492) on one episode of Idols SA.

The Loubishark Flat sneakers had a serrated sole and stood out for their architectural design, drawing inspiration from the world of running.

His love for shoes even bagged him a deal with Bathu as he was named the shoe brand's ambassador in February this year.

With the brand, he released his sneaker collection that comes in four different mineral range; platinum, gold, diamond and ruby. Each pair has his signature signed on one side of the shoe.

Below is a peek of Mhlongo-Motaung's hottest shoe game: