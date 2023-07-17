Independent Online
LOOK: Stylish celebs spotted at Wimbledon final

Ariana Grande with Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey. Picture: Instagram/vanityfairfrance

Published 2h ago

The Wimbledon men’s final match is by far the most-watched and highly anticipated tennis match.

On Sunday, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in a nail-biting final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Even though we all had our eyes glued on the match, it was hard not to notice all the stylish A-list celebrities in the crowd.

Ariana Grande, who rarely makes public appearances, was seen seated between, actors Andrew Garfield and “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey.

The “Side to Side” hitmaker wore a short-sleeved grey knit high-neck sweater with a flowing maxi skirt. She accessorised her look with a white Wimbledon baseball cap and round-framed green-tinted lens sunnies.

Garfield looked dapper in a tan linen Ralph Lauren blazer.

Actor Tom Hiddleston wore a blue linen suit, while his fiance actress Zawe Ashton coordinated in a navy flowing floral Ralph Lauren dress.

Brad Pitt kept it casual in a blue shirt and matching blazer. He completed the look with a pair of aviator glasses and some gold chains.

“James Bond” star Daniel Craig and his wife actress Rachel Weisz were in attendance as well. Craig wore a grey linen blazer, red handkerchief, and striped tie, while Weisz wore a cream suit with a white shirt.

Actress Emma Watson wore a white sleeveless top with a high neck and pointed oversized lapels that she paired with salmon-coloured pants.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina were spotted among the crowd as well. The “Luther” star wore a sporty green baseball shirt with black slacks while Sabrina wore a cream body-hugging dress.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina. Picture: Instagram/vanityfairfrance

