Ciara and Rusell Wilson dressed as the Carters. Picture: Twitter

October 31 is no ordinary day, its Halloween where people dress up in different creative costumes.









Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson were dressed as Beyonce and Jay Z while their kids were playing the Jacksons.









Ayanda Thabethe, also channeled Beyonce, looking ravishing in a yellow number.









Stormi, Kylie and Travis' daughter was dressed as her mother, looking cute in her purple outfit.





My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!! pic.twitter.com/eo71nZ5OV4 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 28, 2019

Here are more of the best Halloween costumes





Make a wish 🧞‍♂️🧞‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HMiz0AWnj8 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 29, 2019

















In previous years, many used to wear scary costumes but recently, a trend of imitating stars has since grown and most celebs are jumping on it.