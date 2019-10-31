October 31 is no ordinary day, its Halloween where people dress up in different creative costumes.
In previous years, many used to wear scary costumes but recently, a trend of imitating stars has since grown and most celebs are jumping on it.
Jay & Bey. pic.twitter.com/hSpu1ckwTs— Ciara (@ciara) October 30, 2019
Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson were dressed as Beyonce and Jay Z while their kids were playing the Jacksons.
The Jacksons 🎤 pic.twitter.com/1gGc6ZRoEB— Ciara (@ciara) October 29, 2019
Ayanda Thabethe, also channeled Beyonce, looking ravishing in a yellow number.
Ayanda Thabethe x Beyonce #HappyHalloween— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) October 31, 2019
Creative direction and styling :@cinnelstore
Channeling : @beyonce AYONCE’ #AyandaThabethexBeyonce pic.twitter.com/JwUl7mzQbk
Stormi, Kylie and Travis' daughter was dressed as her mother, looking cute in her purple outfit.
My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!! pic.twitter.com/eo71nZ5OV4— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 28, 2019
Here are more of the best Halloween costumes
Make a wish 🧞♂️🧞♂️ pic.twitter.com/HMiz0AWnj8— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 29, 2019