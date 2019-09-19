Karen Monk Klijnstra's avant-garde. Picture: SDR.

The annual Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre from September 25-27.



In partnership with eThekwini Municipality and the Durban Business of Fashion, this year’s DFF will see more than 50 designers, including six from other African countries, put on a show





Below is a recap of some of the hottest looks showcased in previous years.





2018





Karen Monk Klijnstra





At last year's DFF, Karen Monk Klijnstra exhibited an avant garde collection, rich in striking colours and fabrics.





Karen Monk Klijnstra striking designs.





Martin Steenkamp





From the emerging designers, Martin Steenkamp stood out with his menswear 3D collection, which can also be worn by women. He deserved his fashion innovation award.





Martin Steenkamp's winning collection.





2017





Duke





Duke's asymmetrical suits drew inspiration from the Xhosa culture, but added a modern flair to it.





The Duke.





Eli Ball





Eli Ball's use of sequins and patterns stole the show. We love accessories made from feathers.





Sexy and elegant in Eli Ball.





2016





Black Bepper





Black Pepper's runway had models showing off an all-black range of well-fitted suits and capes.





The Black Pepper.





Brenda Quinn





Brenda Quinn's mission was to bring life to the runway, and she did. The multi-award-winning designer wowed the crowed with her collection rich in summer colours. We love how she combined florals with patterns.





The Brenda Quinn summer lady.





Tickets for the DFF, at R100 per person per show, are on sale via webtickets.co.za or at Pick n Pay outlets. Students pay R50 per show. Tickets for the Awards Evening on September 28 cost R200 per person.





Pictures: SDR Photo.