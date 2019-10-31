Baby True looks adorable in her swan tutu. Picture: Instagram

It's the spookiest day of the year. The one day when dressing up as just about anything is not only acceptable, but expected as well. As adults we stress about what character you want to be and how you will put it together.

Little ones on the other are easy to please but gone are the days when girls wanted to be fairies and boys superheros.

Of course there are those little ones who are still very happy to dress up as those fantasy creatures but the difference is that those simple ideas are executed in a very different ways. A tutu and wings no longer cut it.

When you're a celebrity kid Halloween costumes are taken to whole different level. Fortunately there are a few parents who are normal enough to keep their costumes age appropriate. Of course there are those who don't.