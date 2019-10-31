Baby True looks adorable in her swan tutu. Picture: Instagram

It's the spookiest day of the year. The one day when dressing up as just about anything is not only acceptable, but expected as well. 

As adults we stress about what character you want to be and how you will put it together. 

Little ones on the other are easy to please but gone are the days when girls wanted to be fairies and boys superheros. 

Of course there are those little ones who are still very happy to dress up as those fantasy creatures but the difference is that those simple ideas are executed in a very different ways. A tutu and wings no longer cut it. 

When you're a celebrity kid Halloween costumes are taken to whole different level. Fortunately there are a few parents who are normal enough to keep their costumes age appropriate. Of course there are those who don't.

Unfortunately Kylie Jenner is one of those parents. 12 month old Stormi was put into a miniature version of the dress mom Kylie wore to the Met Gala earlier this year with the long purple wig to match. 

Poor child did not look impressed. Neither were Jenner's followers who accused her of child abuse. 

We are grateful to those normal celeb parents who have retained the cute factor in their little one's outfit for us to go smile about. 

Here are a few of the cute Halloween celeb kiddies we found.

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

She will save us

I honestly can’t wait to trick or treat.

