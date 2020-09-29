LOOK: The Ghost Photoshoot Challenge is the scariest and funniest thing taking over social media right now

Every now and then there’s a trend that originates on TikTok, only for it to spread like wildfire to other social media platforms. This is exactly what happened with the latest challenge called the Ghost Photoshoot. Just in time for Halloween, the challenge is a kooky and fun way to get creative. It works like this: People dress up as ghosts and have their pictures taken with a scary background. All you need is a white sheet, some sunglasses and a retro editing app on your phone. “People don the sheet on themselves, put on their glasses, and go anywhere they like for the photo shoot," wrote timesnownews.com’s Akanksha Saxena who first caught onto the trend when her timeline became flooded with ghost pictures.

Some of the frames to come out of the challenge range from the macabre to downright hilarious.

Check out some of our favourites below:

ghost photoshoot pt. 1 of many bc this WAS FUN pic.twitter.com/9fO9RhvXms — potato stripper (@suprlunary) September 20, 2020

Not to be cliché but I do be loving the ghost photoshoot trend from Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/MP5o0E3Bjn — shay !!! (@shaynelol2) September 22, 2020

Yesterday we went out for a big walk, took some sheets with us just incase we found a good bit photo Ghost photos 👻 we did! 😍



LB loved doing the Ghost photoshoot 📸 pic.twitter.com/zOS12mVYW8 — Jordanne | Content Creator 📸 (@JLCreate) September 28, 2020

According to Insider, the hashtag #ghostphotoshoot has already amassed over 2.2 billion views on TikTok alone, and nearly 13 000 posts on Instagram.

“While early depictions of ghosts in works like Shakespeare's ’Hamlet’ skewed more realistic — the ghost of Hamlet's father wears armor, for example — they presented challenges for artists to differentiate between ghosts and humans,” wrote Natalie Shure on the Daily Beast in 2017.

These days, bedsheet ghosts, as they’ve become affectionately known as, have found a place in popular culture from 'Charlie Brown' to ’SpongeBob SquarePants'.