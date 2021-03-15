LOOK: The hottest red carpet looks at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Although this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony looked a little different this time, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it was nothing short of spectacular. Despite the limitations due to the novel coronavirus, one still got to see the best of the music industry flaunting their style on the red carpet. Here are some of the hottest looks from this year’s awards ceremony: Beyoncé Beyoncé made history as she collected her 24th Grammy Award. In true Beyoncé style, she skipped the red carpet and made a late appearance wearing an off-the-shoulder leather dress by designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. She completed the look with trompe l’oeil nail gloves, drop earrings and semi-sheer tights.

Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned at the award ceremony wearing a bright and bold orange gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Aside from the electrifying colour, the design's massive bow in the back and a thigh-high slit made it all the more jaw-dropping.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eislish is a Gucci girl, so it was no surprise that she wore a head-to-toe Gucci outfit. A pants-suite with matching and mask and her signature bucket hat.

Doja Cat

The Say So' singer made a dramatic entrance with an over-the-top Roberto Cavalli design that featured a moto-like jacket top and a lime-green feathery skirt.

Doja Cat. Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles

The Watermelon Sugar singer, who was set to open the ceremony with a powerful performance, made temperatures rise with his black leather Gucci fit and statement-making green boa.

Harry Styles. Picture: Instagram

H.E.R.

The singer graced the red carpet with a mesmerising plum-coloured design by Dundas. From the lavish beading to the majestic velvet material, this is an award-worthy look.

H.E.R. Picture: Instagram

Lizzo

The singer stunned in a seafoam green Balmain dress. Her equally dazzling diamond jewellery pieces and glitzy heels completed her look.

Lizzo. Picture: Instagram

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s pink Versace gown featured a sparkling butterfly on the bodice, with its antennae joining the dress's straps to add to the jewelled neckline.

Dua Lipa. Picture: Instagram

The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories. Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah hosted this year's Grammys for the first time.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.