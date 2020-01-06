The Golden Globes officially kick off awards season - a time of celebration (and stress) for Hollywood.
They have to wear the finest haute couture, diamonds and are always being forced to show off their new, gleaming teeth, smiling for the whole world to see just how much they deserve the Oscar.
But before all that, there’s the Golden Globes, a night of pure fun and debauchery, where drinks are guzzled by the bottle, fine food is enjoyed and everyone has a relaxed time before the awards that matter begin in a few weeks.
So who rocked the red carpet at the awards this year? It was a mixed bag, really.
There were stars who shine brightly, those who can and should do better and then the fallen stars who need to quickly change their stylists.