LOOK: The looks we loved, hated and felt meh about at the Golden Globes









77th Golden Globe Awards - Photo Room - Renee Zellweger. Picture: Reuters The Golden Globes officially kick off awards season - a time of celebration (and stress) for Hollywood. They have to wear the finest haute couture, diamonds and are always being forced to show off their new, gleaming teeth, smiling for the whole world to see just how much they deserve the Oscar. But before all that, there’s the Golden Globes, a night of pure fun and debauchery, where drinks are guzzled by the bottle, fine food is enjoyed and everyone has a relaxed time before the awards that matter begin in a few weeks. So who rocked the red carpet at the awards this year? It was a mixed bag, really. There were stars who shine brightly, those who can and should do better and then the fallen stars who need to quickly change their stylists.

Here is our pick of the best and worst dressed stars at the Golden Globes

BEST

Our best dressed stars who really upped the ante and looked great, are: Zoey Deutch in Fendi, Joey King in Iris van Herpen, Renee Zellweger in Armani Prive, Naomi Watts in Armani Prive and Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

MEH

The stars who know they can and should do better and those who are stuck in a style rut, are: Billy Porter in Alex Vinesh, Cate Blanchett In Mary Katrantzou, Jennifer Lopez in Valentino Couture, Sienna Miller in Gucci and Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

WORST

They didn't even try. They just whatever they first saw in their closet, spotted some jewels and then walked the red carpet and on the list this year, are: Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi, Salma Hayek in Gucci, Taylor Swift in Etro Couture and Kerry Washington in Altuzarra.