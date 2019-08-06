The highly anticipated Mantsho x H&M collection is finally here and will officially launch on August 15. Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung was announced as the first African label to collaborate with giant retail brand, H&M in April this year.
Mantsho x H&M is an exciting collection that celebrates the elegance and vibrancy of Africa with modern edgy designs created for the stylish carefree woman.
This collection is for the stylish-carefree woman. Picture: Supplied.
The range features flowy, easy fitting cuts, frills and gathers in a range of colour palettes from blues, browns to blacks, hues of pink and amber reds. Afrocentric fashionable accessories which include shoes, earrings and a clutch bag complete the versatile collection.
“This is my love letter to the world from Africa,” says Mantsho’s head of design, Palesa Mokubung. “I hope customers around the world will enjoy the world will enjoy this ensemble of my stand-out pieces from my last three collections.”
On this collection, Mokubung added popping colours. Picture: Supplied.
“Palesa’s creativity with colour, print and silhouettes is inspiring as she celebrates the female form through her designs which complement the female shape in a flattering and playful way. We are so excited to share this collection with our customers across the globe,” says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, Assortment Manager for Collaborations and Special Collections.
Prints and patterns class beautifully in this collection. Picture: Supplied.
The Mantsho label, meaning ‘black is beautiful’ in Mokubung’s native Sesotho language, was established in 2004 and has
since graced numerous runways including Greece, India, USA, Jamaica, Nigeria, Botswana and Senegal.
The Mantsho x H&M collection will be available at Sandton City, V&A Waterfront, Mall of Africa, Gateway Theatre of Shopping and Canal Walk Shopping Centre.
Bold prints are what makes the Mantsho brand unique. Picture: Supplied.