Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung was announced as the first African label to collaborate with giant retail brand, H&M in April this year. Picture: Supplied

Mantsho x H&M is an exciting collection that celebrates the elegance and vibrancy of Africa with modern edgy designs created for the stylish carefree woman.

The highly anticipated Mantsho x H&M collection is finally here and will officially launch on August 15. Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung was announced as the first African label to collaborate with giant retail brand, H&M in April this year.

The range features flowy, easy fitting cuts, frills and gathers in a range of colour palettes from blues, browns to blacks, hues of pink and amber reds. Afrocentric fashionable accessories which include shoes, earrings and a clutch bag complete the versatile collection.

“This is my love letter to the world from Africa,” says Mantsho’s head of design, Palesa Mokubung. “I hope customers around the world will enjoy the world will enjoy this ensemble of my stand-out pieces from my last three collections.”





On this collection, Mokubung added popping colours. Picture: Supplied.



