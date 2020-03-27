LOOK: The red carpet-ready dress made entirely out of a garbage bag
Last year I made a gown out of a garbage bag ♻️ pic.twitter.com/123jHpVK7L— ig: @kihmberlie (@kihmberlie) March 25, 2020
After driving to 3 different locations to check to see if the wind would let up in a different area it was still too windy and I ended up right back at home taking photos in my garage 🙃😂 (it was a looooong day 🥵) INSPIRED BY: @simoneyvetteleigh ‘s sculpture for @zendaya’s @garage_magazine cover shoot 🙌🏾) ((I just noticed I did a shoot inspired by @garage_magazine in my garage 👀😂))
Told myself I was going to figure it out and try this concept again, so I got two cheap mirrors from target, used one I already had and set everything up in the park (also I was melting under the sun it was so hot 😓🙃😂)((I wonder what all the families playing w their kids thought 🤔😂)) INSPIRED BY: @brandontonlu
Wanted to share some of my favorite shoots I’ve done this year so far. From the first of January up until now. All shot, styled, created, edited and designed by me. Sometimes I feel like people don’t understand everything that goes on before and behind the shoots. From using what I can find around my house, to spending $15 on foil, from shooting all over my house to loading up everything in my car and shooting on location, from taping my iPhone to the ceiling, to laying in grass holding up a 30 lb mirror, all for a few shots, all in hopes of turning this into what I do for a living. Having no job/source of income right now sometimes it’s hard to stay positive. Shooting almost every day, constantly trying to think of new out of the box ideas using little to no money but believing and praying that one day it’s all gonna pay off and I’ll be able to look back at these posts and be like “wow, I was so worried about what my future would look like but look at me now, it really did all pay off.”
