LOOK: The red carpet-ready dress made entirely out of a garbage bag

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



Kimberly Douglas, an Instagram model from California, USA shared a picture of a dress that she made from a garbage bag and boy, that dress is red carpet ready.

Last year I made a gown out of a garbage bag ♻️ pic.twitter.com/123jHpVK7L — ig: @kihmberlie (@kihmberlie) March 25, 2020 If there's one thing we've noticed about the coronavirus is that it exposed us to mad talent that we've been sleeping on. With nothing much to do during isolation, many people have taken the time they have to polish their talents and share with the rest of the world.





Not only that, she's also a creative artist who makes something out of nothing, she creates stunning campaigns from the comfort of her own home, some of which were inspired by Zendaya.









She has re-imagined her photos on Vogue covers because there's no harm in trying, a girl has to dream and who knows, maybe one day she will eventually be on the cover of vogue.









Douglas has also done the same with Nike.









Here's more of our favourite creative masterpieces she's produced.



















