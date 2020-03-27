LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Kimberly Douglas in a garbage bag dress that she made. Picture: Instagram.
LOOK: The red carpet-ready dress made entirely out of a garbage bag

By Thobile Mazibuko

If there's one thing we've noticed about the coronavirus is that it exposed us to mad talent that we've been sleeping on. With nothing much to do during isolation, many people have taken the time they have to polish their talents and share with the rest of the world. 

Kimberly Douglas, an Instagram model from California, USA shared a picture of a dress that she made from a garbage bag and boy, that dress is red carpet ready. 


Not only that, she's also a creative artist who makes something out of nothing, she creates stunning campaigns from the comfort of her own home, some of which were inspired by Zendaya. 


She has re-imagined her photos on Vogue covers because there's no harm in trying, a girl has to dream and who knows, maybe one day she will eventually be on the cover of vogue. 


Douglas has also done the same with Nike. 


Here's more of our favourite creative masterpieces she's produced. 



Wanted to share some of my favorite shoots I’ve done this year so far. From the first of January up until now. All shot, styled, created, edited and designed by me. Sometimes I feel like people don’t understand everything that goes on before and behind the shoots. From using what I can find around my house, to spending $15 on foil, from shooting all over my house to loading up everything in my car and shooting on location, from taping my iPhone to the ceiling, to laying in grass holding up a 30 lb mirror, all for a few shots, all in hopes of turning this into what I do for a living. Having no job/source of income right now sometimes it’s hard to stay positive. Shooting almost every day, constantly trying to think of new out of the box ideas using little to no money but believing and praying that one day it’s all gonna pay off and I’ll be able to look back at these posts and be like “wow, I was so worried about what my future would look like but look at me now, it really did all pay off.”

