LOOK: Tina Kunakey parades in Paris in Thebe Magugu Sunday Best Boots

There is no doubt that Thebe Magugu has cemented himself as a global designer.

We’ve seen local celebrities such as Bonang Matheba don his garments and it’s beautiful to also see international stars wear his designs with pride.

French model and actress Tina Kunakey was parading the streets of Paris in the Thebe Magugu Sunday Best Boots.

The 24-year old model shared with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram pictures of herself riding a bike. In the photographs she was dressed in all black- leather pants, leather jacket and of course, Thebe Magugu Sunday Best Boots.

The Sunday Best Boots are part of the Thebe Magugu COUNTER INTELLIGENCE SS21 collection. It is the brand's first shoe offering and is available in ankle-length and knee-length.

In a statement from the Thebe Magugu website, they said: “The boot takes elements from a loafer, and features a severely pointed toe - inspired by the elongated shoe pastors wear in downtown Johannesburg and the shape of 15th Century Cracow shoes. The shoes feature our brand’s logo - the Sisterhood Emblem - attached to its front, crafted in domed stainless steel. The heel takes on an angular wedge-shape that grows out in a trapeze fashion towards the ground. The shoe sole is stamped with the brand’s monogram.”

The Sunday Best Boot was inspired by the pastors in downtown Johannesburg and is available in two colours- black and white.

Thebe Magugu recently dropped the Alchemy AW21 collection, which features a stunning blanket inspired by the Basotho.

“Blankets have always been a cultural staple of the Basotho people and for Look 4 from AW21’s Alchemy collection. I worked with artist Phathu Nembwili and textile company Byborre to create this 3D Structured double jersey knitted blanket in several luxury yarns, which features a ‘greige’ raised outline of a traditional Sotho woman, who herself is draped in a corn-cob blanket with a bulbous headscarf.

“The blanket, held together by a Stainless Steel Sisterhood Brooch, wraps around a cotton A-Line Dress, which features the same paint-stroke motif in a more saturated colourway. The look is topped with wool felt Fez Hat in a primary red, done in exclusive collaboration with Crystal Birch,” says Magugu.