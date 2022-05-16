LOOK: Turn down for what? Bonang Matheba shows flames at Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

One thing about Africans, they are extra. They love extravagant because that is how they celebrate and express themselves. This past weekend, African A-listers gathered at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos to witness the 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The AMVCA celebrate African stars doing exceptionally well in their respective careers within the entertainment industry. They turned up the heat and dressed to the nines for the special occasion. South Africa’s it girl Bonang Matheba, who was the host, changed into four different outfits and they all looked amazing. However, our favourite was the blue gown by House of Dova.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) Former “Big Brother Naija” star Tacha Akide looked ravishing in a custom Xtra Brides Lagos gown with glittery embroidery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TACHA🇬🇭🇳🇬🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@symply_tacha) Someone pointed out that Nigerian girls wear the same dress reincarnated and we cannot unsee it. We already know that when there’s a red carpet event, the girls will show up wearing hourglass sheer dresses with sew-in hips. But social media strategist Nonye Udeogu came up with something different. She wore a Mofari pink princess dress with micro pleats.

