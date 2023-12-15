LOOK: US footwear brand HEYDUDE opens first store at Canal Walk

South Africa’s first HEYDUDE store has opened at Canal Walk, Cape Town, just in time for the festive season. “South Africa is a market with a rich tapestry of cultures and an adventurous spirit, making it an ideal fit for the HEYDUDE brand,” said Mark Copson, Project Manager at Hestia Brands - the official distributors of HEYDUDE in South Africa.

“We are thrilled to open the first HEYDUDE store in Canal Walk and commit to bringing not only comfort but style and innovation to this vibrant community,” added Copson. Born of Italian heritage in the summer of 2008, HEYDUDE is a footwear brand that was established to provide consumers with a lightweight, comfortable, and stylish shoe alternative. Paired with their signature Flex & Fold Technology, the shoe mimics the feeling of walking barefoot and in comfort.

In 2010, shortly after their initial launch, HEYDUDE experienced considerable success in the US market and was labelled as the “fastest growing shoe brand” in America. The Canal Walk store will feature a selection of hero products most notably from the popular Wendy and Wally collection. The Wally Knit is priced at R1 099. These are the styles that made HEYDUDE famous and exemplify the brand’s drive to create footwear that seamlessly blends fashion and functionality.