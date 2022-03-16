LOOK: Wanda Lephoto makes his Milan Fashion Week debut

Showcasing on such a big international platform at the capital of fashion made him realise that there’s so much he can do with his talent.

Wanda Lephoto designs. Picture: Supplied.

“This means the world to me. I think it’s amazing that I was able to do my first international fashion week at the height of world fashion in Italy, where craftsmanship and quality are appreciated,” he said.

“So, to be able to come here and do a runway show that was received in the way it was received shows that in my steps of beginning bold I made the right choice. I made the right call; I did the right thing by following my dreams, following my passion, my gut and my truth and purpose into achieving what I think I just achieved,” said Lephoto.