LOOK: Wanda Lephoto makes his Milan Fashion Week debut

Cape Town - South African designer Wanda Lephoto made his Milan Fashion Week debut on February 28.
Lephoto showcased the autumn/winter 2022 collection titled “Gaze” in partnership with Bulldog Gin.
Showcasing on such a big international platform at the capital of fashion made him realise that there’s so much he can do with his talent.
“This means the world to me. I think it’s amazing that I was able to do my first international fashion week at the height of world fashion in Italy, where craftsmanship and quality are appreciated,” he said.
“So, to be able to come here and do a runway show that was received in the way it was received shows that in my steps of beginning bold I made the right choice. I made the right call; I did the right thing by following my dreams, following my passion, my gut and my truth and purpose into achieving what I think I just achieved,” said Lephoto.
Following a successful debut at Milan Fashion Week, Lephoto will be releasing a Milan tour T-shirt in collaboration with the gin brand.
“Just to put that out into the world that Wanda Lephoto as a brand is stepping into an international space, pursuing this as best as we can. Pursuing it with love, pursuing it with purpose, pursuing it with truth, and also pursuing it in a way that provides people with some sort of healing for their dreams,” explained the designer.
To celebrate the new collection, Lephoto plans on hosting an exhibition and fashion installation. He will be presenting his Milan Fashion Week experience and showcasing his journey as a designer.