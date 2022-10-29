LOOK + WATCH: Colourful affair at Moses Mabhida for King Misuzulu’s coronation

It was a colourful affair as dignitaries from around the world, as well as South African leaders and people from across the Zulu nation, came to pay homage to AmaZulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini and watch as President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed on him his certificate of Kingship. Thousands came to witness the historic moment at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Recent terror threats ahead of the event meant security at the stadium was tight, with a strong presence of SA National Defence Force, SA Police Service , Metro Police, and Emergency Services and Security members. Radisson Blu Umhlanga Owner Vivian Reddy and his wife Sorisha Naidoo. Picture: ZamaNdosi Cele/IOL Lifestyle With KwaZulu-Natal the host for the prestigious royal ceremony, KZN Premier Nomsa Dube-Ncube was the first to arrive to welcome all special guests. She wore traditional female Zulu attire, with a pair of Nike Airforce sneakers.

All dignitaries were escorted by private security, arriving at the event in luxury vehicles.

King Asante from Ghana was the first African monarch to arrive. He was one of eight African monarchs who confirmed they would take part in the ceremony. He was draped in a Ghanaian Kente to mark the traditional occasion. Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda decided to honour the event by wearing traditional Zulu attire, plus a shield and fighting stick.

Former Botswana president Ian Khama looked dapper in a navy blue suit with a pale blue shirt and dark tie. He was the first guest from the SADC region to arrive. Inkosi Mandla Mandela and his wife are among the VVIP guest at the Zulu King Coronation at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: Siboniso Mngadi/ANA Pics Former president Jacob Zuma arrived wearing a traditional bheshu (animal skin kilt), which he wore with a pair of white sneakers. Minister of Agriculture Thoko Didiza chose traditional Zulu attire, looking like a traditional Zulu mother in her Sdwaba (skirt) and Isicholo (head piece).

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and SACP chairperson Dr Blade Nzimande kept it cool for the occasion, both in colourful "Mandela" shirts, while Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland wore a regal red and gold ankara for the occasion.

One of the youngest leaders to honour the invite, EFF leader Julius Malema, had donned a grey suit and white shirt, and, of course, a tie in his party’s colour. EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ZamaNdosi Cele/IOL Lifestyle And finally, the man of the moment, King Misuzulu arrived in style, accompanied by amabutho. He wore traditional royal attire, comprisong ibheshu (a hide flap worn around the wast), with a neck piece (umgexo) and a head (umqhele0; while holding an inhlendla, a type of spear..