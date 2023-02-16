LOOK: We stan a queen as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky cover British Vogue with their son

Just days after making her grand return to the stage with her stellar performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the make-up mogul is the cover star for Vogue British, along with her family. The Global superstar may not be giving her fans new music but she is certainly letting them in on her family life, with her partner and son.

This is not the first time the world is getting to see Rihanna’s son, in December “Hollywood Unlocked” exclusively obtained the first snaps of her first born child after paparazzi took pictures of him when they were shooting the images for Vogue British. On Instagram Rihanna shared two images where her fans are able to get a good look of her baby, whose name she has not revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) In another post Rihanna is seen next to her son in full Mama bear mode and in her caption, she reflected on both her babies being in the picture and had no clue. Rihanna revealed during her Super Bowl performance that she is expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️,” wrote Rihanna.

In her first in-depth interview since becoming a parent, she opened up about her birth experience and her new life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)