Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram.

Beauty goddess Mihlali Ndamase spent a weekend in Prague as a guest of Bata South Africa for the third annual Bata Fashion Weekend which took place April 13-14.



In conjunction with its 125-year anniversary under the theme ‘The Evolution of Style,’ this year’s Bata Fashion Weekend featured catwalk shows, the final of the Bata Young Designer’s Challenge, an exhibition and museum, as well as creative and fun events.





Mihlali, who attended the Bata Fashion Weekend for the second consecutive year was joined by Clare Robertson, Fashion Editor at Cosmopolitan South Africa and television presenter Leigh-Anne Williams.





Here is what Mihlali wore while living large in Prague.

















“This trip serves as the ideal platform to demonstrate Bata’s latest innovations, combining style and quality, while remaining affordable, encouraging individuals to embrace their individuality and be comfortable with it,” added Juggernath.





Bata Fashion Weekend is an annual celebration and is an event that is full of fun and inspiration.



