The New York Fashion Week Spring/ Summer 2020 for men arrived with the hottest street-style trends.

For the past three days (June 3-5) New York City was buzzing with fashionistas who attended the NYFWM Spring/ Summer 2020 season.

As expected, lovers of fashion attended one of the world’s most anticipated fashion shows in stylish garb, showing off their elite fashion sense.

Trending on this season’s street style looks were the wide-leg pants, pops of colour and different types of hats, from fedora to bucket hats.

