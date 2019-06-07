The New York Fashion Week Spring/ Summer 2020 for men arrived with the hottest street-style trends.
For the past three days (June 3-5) New York City was buzzing with fashionistas who attended the NYFWM Spring/ Summer 2020 season.
As expected, lovers of fashion attended one of the world’s most anticipated fashion shows in stylish garb, showing off their elite fashion sense.
Trending on this season’s street style looks were the wide-leg pants, pops of colour and different types of hats, from fedora to bucket hats.
These are some of the eye catching looks:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ashley Gallerani (@ashleygalleraniphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
DAVID HART x#Weegee @icp. @groupe.nyc @louboutinhomme @rodkeenannewyork #NYFWM
A post shared by 𝙳𝙰𝚅𝙸𝙳 𝙷𝙰𝚁𝚃 (@davidhartnyc) on
View this post on Instagram
new york mens week day one #nyfwm #nymd
A post shared by corin christian (@corinchristiann) on
View this post on Instagram
ON JULY 6 HE WILL BE ROCKING THE RUNWAY AT OUR @sizzleman1 MENSWEAR FASHION WEEK SHOW #nyfwm #nyfwmens #nyfashionweek #fashionweek #menswear #men #mensfashion #menstyle #streetfashion #streetwear #streetstyle #fresh #dope #fly #drip #ny #nyfashion
A post shared by Fashion Sizzle NYFW 💋👗 (@fashionsizzlenyfw) on