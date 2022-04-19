LOOK: Who wore what at Coachella

This past weekend was the first leg of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Empire Polo Club, Indio, California.
After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, international stars partied up a storm at the festival – getting live performances from Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Coffee and many more.
It has always been a Coachella tradition for attendees to dress in eye-catching outfits, but this year was not the same. The difference is that people were more casual than in the previous years.
Model and fashionista Wisdom Kaye showed off his elite fashion sense in all his outfits. Some were not ideal for the festival, particularly the peach one.
Everything I wore to my first Coachella :) pic.twitter.com/XDbqwjcpbK— Wisdom Kaye (@modsiwW) April 18, 2022
Singer Halsey kept it simple in Levi’s boyfriend jeans, Converse All Star sneakers, an Inamorata top and a Stinky Jewelz cross necklace.
During his performance, Harry Styles wore a sequin Gucci jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Megan rocked a Dolce & Gabbana sexy bikini.
What we admire about this year’s festival is that people wore what they were comfortable with.
Here are more of our favourite Coachella looks:
it’s giving boss bih pic.twitter.com/dwuN4XoAZr— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 18, 2022
Rae’s Coachella outfit 🥵😩😍 pic.twitter.com/Uqss1VxNGJ— Alexis is 🔥😍🥰 (@Wankbattler) April 17, 2022
The second leg of Coachella will take place on April 22- 24.
This weekend, South Africans will also be enjoying another hit festival: Cotton Fest. It takes place at the Old Station, Newtown, on April 23 and 24. Over 130 artists are to perform.