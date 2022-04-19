LOOK: Who wore what at Coachella

This past weekend was the first leg of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Empire Polo Club, Indio, California. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, international stars partied up a storm at the festival – getting live performances from Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Coffee and many more.

It has always been a Coachella tradition for attendees to dress in eye-catching outfits, but this year was not the same. The difference is that people were more casual than in the previous years.

Model and fashionista Wisdom Kaye showed off his elite fashion sense in all his outfits. Some were not ideal for the festival, particularly the peach one. Everything I wore to my first Coachella :) pic.twitter.com/XDbqwjcpbK — Wisdom Kaye (@modsiwW) April 18, 2022 Singer Halsey kept it simple in Levi’s boyfriend jeans, Converse All Star sneakers, an Inamorata top and a Stinky Jewelz cross necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) During his performance, Harry Styles wore a sequin Gucci jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Megan rocked a Dolce & Gabbana sexy bikini.

