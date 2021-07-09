LOOK: Who wore what at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

There's nothing fashion addicts were craving more than a fabulous red carpet, and the Cannes Film Festival was just what the doctor ordered. After the event was cancelled last year in light of the pandemic, all eyes were glued to this season's fashion gala as the 74th edition of the annual event kicked off with much pomp and glamour.

This year, Indian beauties who are regulars at the Cannes, like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, were missing due to travel retrictions. Nevertheless, the star-studded Cannes 2021 had all the glitter and glamour which we were missing since last year. Hollywood personalities took to the red carpet with panache, dressing up in the latest trends. Bella Hadid

Super model Bella wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown in monochrome with a sheer veil, wrapped as halter neck. Pear-shaped diamond earrings, a diamond ring, and heart-shaped ruby ring finished her look. Jessica Chastain Jessica looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder Christian Dior lace gown. For accessories, she chose to wear a sleek diamond and ruby necklace.

A green Etro paisley-patterned dress and Pomellato jewellery were Graham's pick for the occasion. Carla Bruni Carla wore a shimmery, baby blue single-strapped gown by Celine and matching shimmery bracelet.