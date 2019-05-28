Kourtney Kardashian gives new meaning to the term “yummy mummy”.
The mother of three might not be as famous for booty as her curvaceous sister Kim Kardashian West is, but she sure knows how to ignite her Instagram!
The “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” has kids Mason (9), Penelope (6) and Reign (4) with ex-husband Scott Disick but her slender body shows no sign of motherhood.
And she’s not shy to show it off either.
The hot mamma posted a snap of herself wearing a nude coloured string bikini which blended with her copper tanned body, captioned “cheat days are necessary”.
This is the latest addition to the collection of bikini shots she’s been posting on her social media page.
In one post we see her stretched out on the beach wearing a tiny white bikini with her friend Stephanie Shepherd wearing a matching black bikini.
L is for the way you look at me
Wearing a shimmering silver bikini she shined alongside her sister Khloe while out sailing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Here are a few more posts where Kourtney shows that she’s not the shy Kardashian.
