Zodwa Wanbantu at the Vodacom Durban July, held at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Social-norm challenger Zodwa Wabantu dared to go (a little more) bare than usual at the Vodacom Durban July, raising temperatures and heart rates as she sashayed her way through Greyville Racecourse.



While Do it Again was preparing to bring home top honours yet again, the irrepressible Zodwa made a grand entrance in a sheer black dress encrusted with 4000 crystals that would make a blush flush.





Just out the gate, she galloped ahead of the pack with news of her renovated décolletage, complete with doctor in tow.





The “Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored” star was apparently unhappy with her sagging breasts and had a non-invasive procedure to lift and enhance their appearance. She was not shy to display the results at the race event. Her doctor even explained to local media that the procedure was revolutionary and involved threads to lift limp breasts.





Barely there was the order of the day for the Durban socialite and reality TV star, as she also went bare-faced, forsaking hours in the makeup chair to make a statement about her natural beauty.





Zodwa Wanbantu outdid herself with her outfit for this year's Durban July, held at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Zodwa was one of many headliners at the Eyadini Lounge marquee.





Zodwa’s dress was from the Nonkosi collection by Durban-based designer Ngcebo Mnyandu.





“I always look forward to attending the Durban July every year because that is the time where my creativity in dressing shines,” said Zodwa.





In keeping with this year’s theme for the July, “Stars of Africa”, Mnyandu had promised: “Zodwa’s outfit will be jaw-dropping”.





Renowned for pushing boundaries, Zodwa’s Durban July barely-there outfits for the last two years have been iconic.





Last year she attended as an unapologetic nudist and donned a black lace floor-length gown with a middle high-slit and cutaways at the hips by Nonkosi Collection.





In 2017, she wore a black dress with a slit that exposed half her bottom.





The dancer lives in Durban but is originally from Rockville, Soweto, She said the way she dresses is not to seek attention.



