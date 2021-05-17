LOOK: Zozibini Tunzi hands over Miss Universe crown with style and grace

Even though Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020, our Zozi Tunzi looked every inch the beauty queen as she crowned her successor.

The former Miss South Africa sashayed down the stage wearing a black and white beaded gown designed by Biji – La Maison de Couture.

The designer posted a short video of Tunzi backstage with the caption: “We couldn’t be prouder than this! @zozitunzi you will be our forever Miss Universe Xhosa Queen.”

Zozi Tunzi. Picture: Instagram/missuupdates

The gown featured a Ndebel- print-inspired band which ran down the centre back and front of the dress, as well as padded shoulders with long black fringes.

Tunzi wore a traditional headwrap instead of the Miss Universe crown as she waved her final goodbye to her adoring fans.

The Official Miss South Africa posted a video to its Instagram account saying: “We SALUTE YOU QUEEN!”

The South African beauty holds the record for the longest-reigning Miss Universe. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, she didn’t get to do as much travelling as other Miss Universes in the past.

During her final moments she did, however, point out that going viral during lockdown had given her the opportunity to reach twice as many lives as she would have under normal circumstances.

She proudly speaks of her country and the progress we have made: “We are now in a world where a black African girl from a country that is only 27 years into democracy can represent them on the global stage. I want to honour them for fighting for my freedoms so I could be where I am today.”

The love and adoration that the Miss Universe contestants felt for Tunzi was evident when they rallied around her instead of the newly crowned Miss Universe after she handed over the crown.