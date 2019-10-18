Loot Love steals the show at Feathers Awards









Loot Love looked dashing in a Taussy Daniel number. Picture: Austin Malema.

Noluthando "Loot Love" Shosha proved once again why she is the hottest celeb with an elite sense of style in Mzansi. At the Feathers Awards which were held at 1 Fox Junction in Johannesburg on Thursday, October 17, Loot walked the black carpet in a brown Taussy Daniel number that was fresh from the runway.

The dress that Loot wore is part of the collection that Daniel showcased at AFI Fashion Week last week.





Loot Love's dress while it was still on the runway. Picture: SDR.





Taking to Twitter, the mother of two shared pictures of her taken by acclaimed photographer, Austin Malema and captioned them "Feather Awards 2019s Best Styled Human. #Feathers11 in Taussy Daniels SS20."





Feather Awards 2019s Best Styled Human. 🥰 #Feathers11 in Taussy Daniels ss20. pic.twitter.com/p8spMttDTJ — 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) October 18, 2019





We are are not fazed by Loot's hotness because this is not the first she's served such extraordinary looks. She is one of the few local celebs who knows how to dress for the red carpet. For example, at the South African Music Awards, she was dressed by Orapeleng Modutle, serving hot legs in a high slit dress.









Here's more of what others wore at the Feathers.



